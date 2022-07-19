A video of a little black girl walking the runway during a kids fashion show has stunned people online

Dressed in a beautiful pink gown, the little girl walked down the stage and her facial expression denoted seriousness

The video shared by @adeolafayehun on Instagram has made many people gush over the beauty of the little model

A pretty little girl has gained prominence on social media over her performance during a kids fashion show which held recently.

She walked the runway during the fashion show and her walking step was undeniably so good like that of a trained model.

In a viral video, the little kid seemed to be enjoying her time in the spotlight as she strutted along and catwalked during the fashion show.

Little girl walks the runway Photo Credit: @adeolafayehun

Source: Instagram

Dressed in pink gown, the kid model maintained focus and refused to smile despite the fact that people kept on cheering her on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users applaud little model

She has received a lot of accolades from people on social media who were pleased with her performance on the runway. The sweet video was shared by @adeolafayehun on Instagram.

Teecooks said:

"So much attitude ."

horlabece stated:

"Let’s talk about the man on yellow short."

christinatinu commented:

" you go, girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

abusi101 reacted:

"Love ❤️ her confidence ."

joycegoke commented:

"She is strutting didn't come to play with you all, give dem."

stylismefashionsng said:

"Work it girl ."

asiwaju_k1 added:

"God bless this little beauty existence immeasurably real good with her style of intent. So much energy .❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

susanugoh commented:

"Black girl ENERGY‼️‼️‼️."

realtalk_with_mummy_j noted:

"She’s so cute and serious about it. Next level model ."

berrysparks01 stated:

"Abeg make una clear road for the queen biko❤️❤️❤️."

Girl will be my first child: Reactions as kid steals show at fashion event, walks on runway like model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kid has become an internet sensation after a stunt she pulled on adults at a fashion event.

A short video by @pubity on Instagram reposted by @mufasatundeednut showed the kid storm the runway with a carriage and countenance that is commonplace with professional runway models.

The smiling girl prodded forward in her fine pink dress and stopped half way to strike killer poses for the thrilled guests. She made poses like a model trying to impress the judges and her display got the guests clapping for her.

Source: Legit.ng