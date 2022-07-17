A Nigerian lady recently travelled from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba

The heartbroken lady alleged in a viral video that after she got to the church, she was denied access to meet the actor

A video shows the lady screaming at the top of her voice after her search for the actor in church proved futile

A Nigerian lady could not control her emotions after visiting Omega Power Ministries (OPM) to see Aguba.

Reports gathered that the lady was unable to see Aguba; a situation which she couldn't handle.

Anastasia said she travelled all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to see the actor and was denied access to him on getting to the church.

Lady breaks down in tears at OPM Photo Credit: Igbo Rant

Source: Facebook

A video shows her breaking down in tears and screaming inside the church as church members tried to calm her down.

People react

Esther Amarachi said:

"This is serious oooo. If she truly loves him, Mummy welfare allow her see Aguba na."

Ellen Emerson reacted:

"Not only baby. Abeg, make the pastor organize deliverance section for her, she needs like 20 bottles of olive oil and 500 candles around her."

Henry Chibu commented:

"Aguba where u dey see this kind of love Biko. Maka Ike agula m."

Mba Chiamaka noted:

"Quite childish, hope she gets what she is looking for though!!!."

Chinwe Gold said:

"I guess she knows what she is doing. Is like she want to be noticed by opm pastor. Am sure she need financial help or wants the man to set her up with business too."

"God will appoint at the right time": Actor Aguba responds to ladies who wish to get married to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has finally reacted after some ladies showed their interest in getting married to him.

Their appeal to tie the knot with the actor came after OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, promised to sponsor the wedding of the actor.

Aguba, in his response, advised the ladies to keep searching for the 'best' man for them because God is yet to appoint a woman for him.

Source: Legit.ng