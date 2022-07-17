A video making rounds online shows a little boy dancing Beyonce's ' who run the world' with so much energy

The little boy asked 'Alexa' to play Beyonce's song and after some failed attempts to get the pronunciation, he finally did

A beautiful video shows him smiling before proceeding to the dance floor to show off his incredible moves

A little boy has become a viral sensation due to his hilarious and energetic dance moves during a performance.

The little boy showed off his hip-shaking moves at home while vibing to Beyonce's 'run the world' song.

In a funny video, the boy asked Alexa (the voice-controlled Amazon assistant that turns words into actions) to play Beyonce's song.

Little boy dances to Beyonce's song Photo Credit: Boopsalot

Source: UGC

At first he didn't get the pronunciation right as different songs began to play. Fortunately, after some failed attempts, he finally got the right pronunciation. A video shared by @boopsalot on TikTok shows the excited boy smiling before proceeding to the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users applaud little dancer

@tadamsdesigns said:

"I like how he immediately got busy as soon as she got it right ."

@theyllove48db stated:

"The way he whispered to himself and said Ik I’m not tripping Ik I’m right ."

@0_missamber_0 commented:

"Alexa YOU ARE FIRED. I knew what he wanted the first time he asked ."

@naomijanenelson noted:

"He has no business going that hard. This kid is definitely the life of parties ."

@leprettymess reacted:

"I love how he’s getting so annoyed when she doesn’t play the right song and go hard when it’s the good one. Beautiful soul ♥️."

@dani_4206 said:

"HES THE MAN WE NEED! HE KNOWS HIS PLACE."

@yellowdom reacted:

"He’ll be the center of attention at all the parties when he’s older ."

How old is he? Little boy in slippers makes dance look sweet, behaves like adult, stunning video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy has caused quite a stir on social media with his style of dancing.

Many who have seen his funny dance are trying desperately to determine just how old he is. The boy moved his body like an adult, dancing with much understanding.

He moved as if he knows exactly what to do with each lyric of the song. One other thing that surprised many is that the boy sang along with the singer as he dished the lyrics like he wrote the song.

Source: Legit.ng