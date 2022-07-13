A black woman, Delightful Delaneys has showered genuine prayers on her oyinbo husband for being an amazing partner

Delightful shared a video of her husband giving her a clean haircut and thanked God for giving her such a caring partner

Sharing the beautiful video, she also praised her husband for always going the extra mile to put a smile on her face

A pretty black woman identified as Delightful Delaneys has hailed her husband for being an amazing partner ever since they tied the knot.

In a video making rounds online, Delightful was spotted all smiles as her husband took his time to give her a hair cut.

Sharing the cute video via her official Instagram page, Delightful blessed her husband and prayed for him to excel in his job and other spheres of his life.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Dear lord thank you for my husband. He is an amazing partner and blessing in my life. He is more than I can ever ask for. I know that neither of us are perfect but we are perfectly imperfect together.

Lord help my husband thrive in his work and gain great fulfilment in his job. Help him to inspire others with his work ethics and positive attitude. Lord let him see the fruits of his labour and in mean times, help him to remember that you are still in control."

People gush over the interracial lovers

Nobhule said:

"Oh I love this. The level of intimacy I pray for."

Gradschoolmamma reacted:

"I have lupus and I lost my hair a number of times in our marriage. My husband has done this with more love and care than I sometimes show for myself."

Joe_and_Gerty commented:

"God will keep and he will guard you in a perfect love."

Singsistersang remarked:

"You two are truly blessed. Abies you don't need any hair. You are so beautiful just as you are. Tom is a real man. A help mate who truly loves you. I hope my husband meets a good man like Tom."

Lady Loulou noted:

"Tom is a wonderful partner. God continue to bless your union."

Source: Legit.ng