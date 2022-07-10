A rare video has shown a South African lady pouring accolades on Nigerians, telling whoever cares to listen that Nigerians are smart

According to the lady whose name could not be immediately ascertained, God has given Nigerians supernatural wisdom

She also said Nigerians are leading Africa in everything; her video has attracted heavy reactions from Nigerians on Instagram

A pretty lady from South Africa has admitted that Nigeria is populated by very smart citizens.

According to the young lady, who shared her thoughts in a video, Nigeria is leading Africa in so many things.

The lady says Nigerians are smart people. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

They have supernatural wisdom

The lady said not only is Nigeria made up of smart people, but the citizens of the giant of Africa are also gifted with supernatural wisdom.

She admitted the smartness of Nigerians in music, IT, art, tailoring, and many other things. Her assessment has attracted replies from Nigerians online.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@naomidavid_ said:

"Na bad leaders de kill us."

@ajibolapizzle commented:

"I remember one of my Kenyan friend telling me “ he has never seen a country that is so talented like Nigerians” na everything Una sabi for this country ."

@superwoman9ja said:

"We are actually very good."

@wendy_adamma said:

"Give us our award please."

@_callme_fatima_ comented:

"No lies but some use the smartness for terrible inhuman things."

@_bobo101 reacted:

"Our Federal Government will not like this. Cos na dem be the enemy of progress gan gan."

@tha_mentalist said:

"Na government make us like that. You go see person wey study ph@rmacy wey be mechanic and still dey learn barber. As work no dey na."

@sheddi_bankz commented:

"Bad bad leadership them use swear for us if not no country for dey see our back."

@sir_eltee said:

"Lol! When she said there’s nothing they cannot do, I started wondering if it’s still a compliment because we are capable of anything."

