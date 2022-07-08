A hilarious flight attendant has been hailed massively over his sense of humour to airplane passengers

Moments before the airplane took off, the attendant stood in front of passengers to demonstrate the safety rules of the flight to them

The attendant's hilarious demonstration and facial expression made everyone present to burst into laughter

A flight attendant has gone viral on social media after making a very funny demonstration inside an airplane.

In a video making rounds online, the attendant was seen standing in front of the passengers and demonstrating the safety rules of the flight.

While the takeoff safety precautions were being called out to passengers, the flight attendant decided to demonstrate it with body gestures.

Flight Attendant demonstrates safety rules Photo Credit: Nowthisnews

Source: Instagram

His funny body movement and facial expressions sent the entire passengers to stitches. The video was shared on instagram by @nowthisnews.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

People react to the video

MssPaldingFab said:

"Absolute brilliance. Love it. Just what's needed in the world right now."

Colorme Babs stated:

"I love it people don't take themselves too seriously and even go out of their way to make others smile."

Caroll4147 stated:

"You're a natural talent. God knows everyone needs more of you in our lives."

Stylethecity reacted:

"I'm going to need to see the full demonstration."

Brandone commented:

"This is the one reason people are going postal on planes. The airlines are lowering their own standards of product."

Kevwhy noted:

"One of the reasons I don't fly Southwest. I don't want to see your failed audition for the comedy shack."

Beautiful female flight attendant records herself as she dances with her waist in an aeroplane in cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.

The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane. With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.

A lady walked in on her dancing but soon left without saying anything or distracting Athenia. Athenia has amassed over 20k followers on TikTok from always sharing videos from her airline workplace, especially dance clips.

Source: Legit.ng