A 54-year-old man, Kevin Ford, who has been with working for 27 years without skipping a day has received massive donations

Kevin went viral after his managers gave him a gift for his service to the company and people felt he deserved more

A GoFundMe account was opened for the hardworking staff and almost $300,000 has now been raised for him

A Burger King employee identified as Kevin Ford recently went viral after his company gifted him a movie ticket, Starbucks cup, candy and chocolate.

Kevin has been reportedly working for the company for 27 years without ever taking a day off.

A video of the hardworking employee receiving the gifts from the company management and appreciating them went viral but most people got offended over the gifts which they considered as mediocre, NY Times reports.

Hardworking staff receives N126 million

Kevin receives N126million donations

His daughters subsequently opened a GoFundMe account for their father, appealing to people to raise about $200, but this was far outreached as $300,000 in donations have come in and the number keeps rising.

“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” Ford’s daughter Seryna wrote on the fundraiser.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided.”

