A very refreshing recreation of the famous artwork, Monalisa by a Nigerian artist has gained traction online

The new work is a photo of Luynder Osunde, a beautiful Nigerian model perfectly styled and photographed by Olawale Ololade Moshood

The recreation of the legendary Monalisa originally painted by Leonardo Da Vinci has been hailed as refreshing

A refreshing rendition of Monalisa by a Nigerian photographer has been hailed by social media users.

The new work which is a combination of artistic creativity and photographic ingenuity produced a result that looks like the real Monalisa.

The Lucynder work is a recreation of Monalisa. Photo credit: Olawale Ololade Moshood.

The man behind the refreshing work is Nigerian photographer, Olawale Ololade Moshood, a Banking and Finance student at the Lagos State University, LASU.

Moshood teamed up with Nigerian model, Luynder Osunde to create the stunning artwork named "Lucynder."

Legit.ng reached out to Moshood and said that the work was inspired by the original Monalisa.

He said:

"The work was inspired by the Monalisa and the urge to stretch my limits as a creative to make a photograph mimic a painting.

"The work came as a test of ability. Renaissance art style of photography isn't common and a big fan of Renaissance paintings. I saw the Monalisa one day and I thought of the possibility of making a photograph into a painting."

Asked if he encountered any challenges in the process of creating the artwork, Moshood said there were not much problems since he already knew what he wanted.

His words:

"I didn't encounter much of creativity inclined challenges while creating because I had a picture of what I wanted to create in mind but I encountered challenges like power outages."

Moshooed said Monalisa is yet to be collected by curators. However, the work has become a social media sensation as people are finding it hard to ignore the massive creativity that went into it.

