A Nollywood movie director, Femi Ogunsanwo has called on the government and corporate entities to invest in the movie industry

According to Ogunsanwo, the cost of producing a movie has gone high as filmmaking faces the same economic challenges as other businesses

He however said there are many opportunities, in the industry especially with the entrance of movie licensing firms

A Nigerian filmmaker, Femi Ogunsanwo has called on the government and corporate organisations to invest in the Nollywood industry since there are vast opportunities to be tapped from doing so.

Ogunsanwo made the appeal at a capacit- building conference for creatives organized by Feemo Academy in collaboration with Kokopelli.

Femi Ogunsanwo lamented the high cost of movie production. Photo credit: Legit.ng.

Source: UGC

Film making affected by the economy

According to Ogunsanwo, just like any other business, filmmaking is also affected by the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said this is the best time to invest in movie making since there are now lisencing firms in the country.

His words:

"Filmmaking in Nigeria faces the same challenge as every other business. The economy affects you but you have to find a way to resolve the problem. If it was going to cost one million Naira to make a film before, now it is going to cost you a hundred and thirty million Naira.

"In my opinion, there has never been a better time in Nigerian history to invest in Nollywood. This is the best time to invest in the movie industry because we didn't have Netflix and Amazon coming to license our movies but we do now. It comes with the same benefits for anyone that invests in business - return on investment."

"My advice to upcoming moviemakers and producers is that if you want to shoot, shoot don't talk. People do much talking and the problem with talking is that it affects you, so talk less and shoot more. Let your actions speak louder than your words."

I want to go into movie making, says disabled graduate

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate, Greg Simon says he wants to go into movie making.

Greg who is disabled after surviving Polio at age 5 says he wants to meet actor Williams Uchemba.

Greg recently bagged a degree in Performing Arts and Film Studies from Lead City University, Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng