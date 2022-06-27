TikTok world most followed person, Khaby Lame is now on LinkedIn and he has amassed close to 6,000 followers in less than 24 hours

An account with the name "Khaby Lame popped up on people's LinkedIn timelines with many trying to know if he's really the one

Many have expressed happiness after seeing him even as they asked if he is on the platform to dominate it the way he is dominating TikTok

World number one Tiktoker, Khaby Lame is now on LinkedIn and those on the professional platform are calling him a newbie.

But the 22-year-old Senegalese is now a force to reckon with as he has amassed close to 6k followers in less than 24 hours of joining.

Khaby is the number one TokToker. Photo credit: TikTok/@khaby.lame.

Are you here to dominate too?

As soon as his account popped on people's timelines, they started reacting and commenting on his post in frenzy.

Khaby announced his arrival with few a words, saying:

"I'm here LinkedIn."

The post he made has garnered 5,119 likes, 360 comments, and 21 shares in less than 15 hours.

Khaby was recetnly declared the most followed person on TikTok with more than 142 million folowers after he upstaged American TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

LinkedIn users react

Uche Ibekwe said:

"You have come here to dominate this space again?"

Renato Franchi commented:

"Wow, finally a social media where I have more followers than you exist :) (I guess it won't last long, though). Please add me guys, the magic Is gonna end!!!"

Guido Penta said:

"Hey man I see that you are new on LinkedIn, if you need a job let me know."

