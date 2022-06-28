A baby girl has been seen in a viral video dancing and making impressive hand gestures like a professional musician

The video has raised questions about the kid's age and just how she came to learn such interesting dance moves

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram, many took to the comment section to express their opinion with some saying the kid is too young to dance that way

The internet is currently abuzz with reactions to a video of a young girl who was seen dancing like an adult.

The video shows the talented baby girl making moves associated with professional musicians performing on stage.

Social media users are asking for more after seeing the kid dancer. Photo credit: @yesthatsgabie.

Source: Instagram

Is she an adult?

Some social media users are asking questions about how old the child is and why she was allowed to dance that way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others admired her impressive skills and even referred to her as a grown adult in a child's body.

The video has gone viral after it was re-shared on Instagram by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mr.ecollins commented:

"Is this a baby or whatt?"

@baba_siphokazi commented:

"Good dancer but those hand gestures are inappropriate for a child. Alcohol, smoking and a hand gun,... inappropriate."

@jonathanumba_official reacted:

"How old is she?"

@tpzoro said:

"I'm confused is ge a little adult or a little man lmaoo. Too cute."

@larelladonna_avila commented:

"Please, what's the title of this song abeg?"

@naijiriya said:

"Am confused she’s like 12 and 29."

@marquan.318 commented:

"That's a lil girl yall, chill out."

@alaskaporonto said:

"Name of song please."

@peac_hes08 commented:

"She's a whole vibe."

@timadarling commented:

"Baby girl so cute."

@qdeclutter reacted:

"I’d suggest you either edit this post to include information about this child’s age or take down the post. Most of These comments are not it!!"

Little girl dances with her dad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cute young girl took up dancing with her dad and the result left many social media users asking for more.

The girl was dressed in a black gown laced with Isi-agu attire and many said she looked beautiful.

The dance video later went viral with many saying the girl won the hot contest.

Source: Legit.ng