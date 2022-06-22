A college student was fond of surprising her parents by coming back home from school unannounced during holidays

The excited student shared videos showing her parents' reaction after coming home unannounced on different occasions

Social media users have reacted to the video with most of them insisting that they prefer giving notice to their parents before arriving

Mixed reactions have trailed a heartwarming video of a young college student surprising her parents on several occasions.

The beautiful lady usually comes home without informing her parents beforehand about her planned arrival.

The heartwarming video reposted by @pulsenigeria247 captured her parents' reaction after she suddenly walked into the house unannounced.

College student arrives home unannounced Photo Credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the lady said:

"In college I was notorious for coming home unannounced and surprising my parents."

Social media users react to the video

Alphaskin shop wrote:

"Omo I did this very well. One day I got home and shouted surprise my mom just looked at me hissed and said "werey tu ti de". I was pained."

Ify Beke noted:

"Can't relate. I must tell my parents so they will prepare food before I reach home."

DebbyDebbz1 said:

"I like the surprise but who will make my favourite food before I get home. It is better to at least tell my mom so that food will be waiting for me as soon as I am home."

Tehmie reacted:

"Can't be me though. I will even tell my mom the favourite food to cook before I step into the house."

Iyemizie added:

"I will always tell them first so they won't lock me outside o."

