A heartwarming video of some little school children singing the National anthem in all seriousness has surfaced online

The beautiful Nigerian kids were spotted in their uniforms singing the National anthem during assembly in all seriousness

Social media users have however expressed mixed reactions as some claim that the kids wouldn't be singing if they understand the state of their country

Nigerians have penned down their opinions regarding a video of some Nigerian children singing the National anthem in school.

In the video, the children were spotted during assembly giving a melodious rendition of the Nigerian National anthem.

However, mixed reactions trailed the video shared by @willowoakschool as people had various things to say about it.

While some applauded the children over their passion for singing, some others expressed their bitterness with the country.

People react to the video

Adaju Ola said:

"These ones still dey sing Nigerian anthem. What do they know. Nigeria has not happened to them that's why."

Sandra Onwe wrote:

"Awww innocent children singing for Nigeria. What do they even know Bout Nigeria?"

Douglazkwaba noted:

"If una know as Nigeria be una no go wan serve any father land. But anyway una be children so we forgive u."

OluchiFlorence remarked:

"Father forgive them for they do not know what they are singing."

James Okojie reacted:

"See as them dey sing for Nigeria happily. I wish I can turn back the hands of time. I no go sing any anthem during assembly."

Adjoa Mikel added:

"Awww see their innocent faces. It's the attention for me. Some of them no even know the lyrics."

Childhood na scam: Little children sing in funny video, stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some little children have caused a frenzy on social media after mimicking the popular song about adulthood being a scam.

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the children were heard singing about adulthood being a scam.

While singing, they said they have to wash plates all the time, sweep the house and go on errands. They added that their mothers usually collect their money from them without returning.

