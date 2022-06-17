"What if Him Use Area Boys?" Reactions as Lawyer Says Landlord Can't Increase Rent Without Consulting Tenant
- A Nigerian lawyer has stirred the hornet's nest after he said a landlord cannot increase rent without first agreeing with the tenant
- The lawyer identified as @Egi_nupe_ said if the landlord insists on rent increase without proper agreement, the tenant can ask for a quit notice
- But his tweet has generated heated reactions from Nigerians many of whom said it may not be possible to implement such in Nigeria
A viral tweet by a Nigerian lawyer concerning how landlords can increase rent has upset the apple cart.
The lawyer identified with the handle @Egi_nupe_ tweeted that a landlord cannot increase rent without first agreeing with the tenant.
Tweet generates arguments
Sharing his tweet, the lawyer wrote:
"Your landlord cannot unilaterally increase rent, both of you must agree. If he insists, tell him to serve quit notice. After the expiration, only a court order can eject you from the property."
His tweet has attracted massive comments from Nigerians many of whom say it may be hard to deal with Nigerian landlords in such a manner.
Many of those who reacted shared their experiences with their own landlords.
See his full tweet below:
Twitter users react
@dozierocks said:
"It excites you to type this. Till you can erect a property with your hard earned finances from years of labor for tenancy as a fall back plan when pension fails you and then experience first hand the jargon you spewed this evening. I am d@mn well sure you're a tenant in Lagos."
@Efemena_IK commented:
"If you own a property would you want someone to hold you to ransom on your hardwork? You don't own the property why will you choose to claim dominance? Hustle build your own house rather can use problem to leave rent free. This mentality is sooo wrong!!"
@Basil_Uka said:
"What if him use area boys terrorize you?"
Living abroad not cheap
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK said a two-bedroom flat there goes for N562k to N975k per month.
According to the man identified as Ogbeni Olajide Awe, living abroad is not cheap but worth it.
He said if one works hard over there, there is the possibility of earning a good living.
