A Twitter user has caused arguments after saying 35 litres of fuel in the United States of America cost the average sum of N100k

The claim however did not go down well with some Nigerians back home who started to question it

The tweet has generated many replies with many giving reasons why Nigeria must not be compared with USA

A Twitter user upset the apple cart after tweeting that 35 litres of fuel in America is around N100k.

The user made the tweet in response to frustrations voiced out by Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo who lamented that she bought 50 litres of fuel for N40k in Enugu.

The man's claim did not go down well with some Nigerians. Photo credit: Horrocks.

Source: Getty Images

High cost of fuel

Voicing her frustration, Professor Ezeilo wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Which way is Nigeria headed? I bought 50 litres of diesel for my car at the cost of N40, 000 in Enugu. I’m wondering how we will all survive this hardship. As a Law Professor that has reached the last step and stage in promotion at a Federal University, I’m paid about 400k per month."

But replying to Professor Ezeilo's tweet, the Twitter user insinuated that fuel could be cheaper in Nigeria.

The user identified as @changeluka replied:

"35 litres of fuel in America on the average is N100,000. Na Russia and Ukraine dey do us."

See the full tweet below:

Nigerians react

@odogwu_ogidi said:

"Your analysis does not apply to this. Your earning power in the US outweighs the one in Nigeria. 400k in Nigeria is about $661 per month. Can you cope with $661 per month in the US? Think before you comment on things."

@PaulegbukaUdevi reacted:

"You did not tell us how much a prof in US earns monthly. Pls do."

@Basil_Uka commented:

"American lowest worker working full time earns over 1 million a month. I hope you know this before making your comparison."

@Jay_1883 said:

"Haba make una they fear God.. Where una dey put una conscience self.. Please how much is this 35 litres in USD? How much is wages? You come here covert USD to Naira to make it look bad.. Not everyone is stupi!d man."

Living abroad not cheap

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK said a two-bedroom flat there goes for N562k to N975k per month.

According to the man identified as Ogbeni Olajide Awe, living abroad is not cheap but worth it.

He said if one works hard over there, there is the possibility of earning a good living.

Source: Legit.ng