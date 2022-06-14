Four Ukrainian soldiers who met and fell in love with each other during the recent war have finally tied the knot

The couples who are members of the same brigade, tied the knot in a double wedding over the weekend

All four are soldiers in the Ukrainian army serving with the 14th separate mechanized brigade in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers, Vitalii Orlich and his bride Kristina and Volodymyr Mykhailuk and his bride Hrystyna have tied the knot in a double wedding ceremony.

The joint wedding ceremony took place on June 12, 2022 in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.

People reports that all four are soldiers in the Ukrainian army serving with the 14th separate mechanized brigade in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Soldiers fall deeply in love during War Photo Credit: People

Source: UGC

This is coming just few months after they were brought together by the recent war outbreak in Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The double wedding took place in front of a registry office in Druzhkivka, a town about 25 miles away from the frontlines, according to Agence France-Presse.

The celebration marked the "first marriage in the brigade in wartime" since the start of the Russian invasion, priest Yuriy Zdebskiy told the AFP.

Despite only knowing each other for a short period of time, Mykhalchuk told the news agency that getting married wasn't a "hasty decision."

"The main thing is that we love each other and we want to be together," he said.

After the ceremony, however, it was back to business. The four soldiers were expected to report for duty the same day as their wedding, according to the AFP.

The commander added:

"I can't give them free days as such," brigade commander Oleksandr Okhrimenko told the news agency, though he did make one promise.

"The only thing is that they won't be on the frontline. They will stay in the rear."

Officer ties the knot with his lover in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military gentleman recently shared photos of himself and his bride. He looked service ready as he stood right by his darling.

Their wedding is slated to happen in two weeks, and to share their love affair they posed for the camera display their affection for one another.

The couple looked adorable as they rocked different outfits to showcase their culture and profession. Many social media users who stumbled on the photos rained congratulatory messages on them.

Source: Legit.ng