African-American television host and comedian Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr, popularly known as Steve Harvey, has recounted how he bought his first car at 38.

In a post shared by litfmsmindset on Instagram, Steve Harvey said he was struggling to make ends meet for a long time.

He disclosed how he used to sleep in his car with little to no money before getting famous.

In his words:

"I was 38 before I purchased my first car. C'mon man. I lived in a car for three years. I had nothing. But I made a decision man. I just started talking to God everyday. I just started asking him for help to hear me."

Steve Harvey advised everyone to believe in God

The comedian further advised those who cared to listen that God is real and he answers prayers at all times.

"If you call God and you ask him to hear you, he hears you. I'm just telling you it's real. God is real. Don't let nobody deceive you", he said.

People react

Shrylane Lyons said:

''Amen God and Jesus Christ are faithful kings and when they blessed you bless someone else .''

Ashley Dead Eye Jones commented:

''Why am I bawling? Gosh, I love Steve Harvey!''

Jennifer R. Smith said:

''Thank you Mr. Harvey for sharing your faith and your life experiences. May God’s favor continue to be with you!''

Laura Dillon said:

''Thank you for sharing your wonderful and inspiring story. Such a good lesson to always remain faithful to God! Keep on shining and sharing your light! ✝ .''

Source: Legit.ng