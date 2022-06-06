A Nigerian man who recently visited Paris has counselled fellow citizens who have plans of moving abroad

The Paris-based man shared a video of a part of the country and queried Nigerians to know if they would still want to go there

Some Nigerians have however insisted on leaving Nigeria and moving over to Paris no matter how bad the video might seem

A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a video of a part of Paris.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man was heard counselling Nigerians on the need to appreciate where they are.

According to him, some Nigerians believe that Paris is "heaven on Earth" but in reality, it isn't.

Nigerian man shares video of Paris Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He said in the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Well Nigerian people I greet una. I hope una dey see wetin I dey see. Here na Paris for France. So no think say Paris na heaven on Earth. No level."

People react

Reacting to the video however, some Nigerians insisted on leaving Nigeria for the same Paris.

Onyinyechi Stephen said:

"We go still japa."

Wendy Adamma added:

"I go still come. E better than gun bullet."

Choplifekitchen noted:

"Abroad is not as easy as everyone thinks if we are being honest but because of how Nigeria is we can't help but think it is a bed of roses."

True Goddess Hope said:

"Come back home if you are tired. You dey there dey ask if we dey see wetin you dey see."

Cleaning in Lagos added:

"God abeg o. This is not the kind of japa we want to japa o. Na the one wey we go start travel vlog we want do."

Peace Walter stated:

"Boss na trenches Paris you dey. E no get country wey no get trenches."

Man who went abroad in search of greener pastures returns home empty-handed 42 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan man who left his wife and 7 children and travelled abroad in 1980 has finally returned home.

The man named Hiltan Kalugho disappeared from his hometown in Majengo village, Mwatate, Taita-Taveta County and only returned in 2022.

Sadly, Kalugo returned at the age of 94 to discover that his wife and two of his children have died and also that people no longer recognised him

Source: Legit.ng