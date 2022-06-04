A man has been seen smartly dressed and selling roasted corn in the streets of Accra, Ghana and the photo has stirred reactions

The man was wearing a corporate shirt, smartly tucked in with a tie to match and he was seated selling his corn

The epic photo has gone viral on social media after it was shared on LinkedIn by Edward Asare who asked that the man be patronised

Social media influencer, Edward Asare has shared a photo of a Ghanaian man who sells roasted corn by the roadside.

But the way the corn seller was dressed quickly caught the attention of online users. He was smartly dressed.

The corn seller has been hailed for his neatness. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Edward Asare, YS graphic, and Abimbola Fayomi/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Smart hustler

The corn seller was seen dressed in a corporate shirt which was properly tucked in.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also had a tie on, looking like someone set for the office, but his own office was where he sells his corn.

The photo has gone viral and drawn encomiums from social media users.

Sharing the photo, Asare wrote on LinkedIn:

"Everyone in Accra has seen this man before. Buy from him when you see him. There’s dignity in labor. Location: Accra Mall Spanna junction."

Linked Users react

Vivian Heavenian said:

"It depends on his location. I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Kindly add his location cos’ we may pass by. Thanks."

Ruth Dzokoto reacted:

"He’s my friend. I take car most times to buy and chat with him sometimes."

Emmanuel Appiagyei said:

"I always see him in this tie (Ghana tie I call it) at the Spanner bus stop any time I'm on my way to Madina. He loves his work and I can tell he'll do exceptional if given a better opportunity elsewhere irrespective of his educational background."

Smartly dressed Keke rider sighted in Lagos

In related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a keke driver attracted huge attention on social media due to the different way he dresses to work.

Segun Ogundare aka Corporate Keke driver is popular on social media after he was first introduced by Legit.ng.

The man goes to work wearing shiny suits. His keke is also somewhat different from others as it is customised. He sometimes also doubles as a motivational speaker online and in his Keke too.

Source: Legit.ng