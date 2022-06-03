On June 2nd, news broke that a woman called Sinatu Sanni who was the custodian of the Olumo Rock deity, Abeokuta Ogun state has passed to the great beyond.

The death of Sinatu also known as Iya Olumo raised questions in the minds of many who hitherto were unaware that there is a deity in the Olumo Rock and that the Egbas consider the rock sacred.

The Egbas hold the Olumo Rock in high esteem. Photo credit: Nigerian News Direct and Fela Sanu/Getty Images

Iya Olumo, who was 137 would have been 138 by August 2022.

The Olumo Rock explained

The name "Olumo" is derived from two Yoruba words "Olu" which means "god" and "mo" which means "moulded."

The famous rock is located in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Abeokuta itself means "under the rock" and the Olumo is one of the most imposing sights in the ancient town.

The Olumo Rock sits 137 meters above sea level and it has statues of past heroes of Egba Land including Iliesha Abi Agbongbakala, Agagba the great hunter and Okonkenu, the first paramount ruler in Egba land. The Olumo is a popular tourist attraction in Ogun state.

Why the Olumo Rock is venerated

Till the passage of Iya Olumo, many Nigerians were not aware that the Olumo Rock is an object of veneration among the Egbas of Ogun state. The rock is considered sacred and Iya Olumo was the custodian of the deity.

According to history, it was the Olumo Rock that protected the Egba people during inter-tribal wars in the 19th century. To date, members of the clan hold the rock in high esteem due to the sanctuary it provided for them during these wars. It is also believed that it helped them to hide and map out enemy positions and ultimately win wars.

It has been noted also that the Olumo Rock produces water that herbalists used to cure certain ailments. The people generally believe that the rock possesses mystical powers and as such is venerated and held in high regard. The patron spirit of Olumo Rock is venerated in the Yoruba religion as an Orisha

