A pretty young lady has got many wanting to see more after she shared a video of her jumping on the viral Buga dance challenge

She picked the popular Buga song by Kizz Daniel and danced to it in front of a big mansion and her moves have been applouded by netizens

The nice video which she shared on Tiktok and Facebook has got thousands of views even as she has attracted much attention to herself

A pretty Nigerian lady has jumped on the viral Buga dance challenge and she performed perfectly well in it. The lady danced her heart out almost as if not wanting to be left behind.

The beautiful young lady dressed in a cute navy bleue dress picked the song by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and finished with much attention to details.

Pretty lady in navy blue dress jumps on Buga dance challenge. photo credit: Tiktok/@buttercupcherish5

Source: UGC

Dancing in front of a mansion

She even had a walkie talkie on her waist, but it is not known if she is a security agent.

Her navy blue dress shone like a million stars and even punctuated her sterlling dance moves.

An inscription on the video indicated that the lady performed her dance after a wedding she attended.

She has attracted attention to herself even as she has won many fans and admirers online.

Watch the video below:

