A young man who wanted to commit suicide because of his inability to achieve his dreams has finally got a lifeline

The man said his dream was to get a car and said he has been battling with depression and didn't feel like waking up

However, help came his way when a young lady met him and gave him roses signifying that he is loved and he got cash of N415k

Help has come the way of a young man who said he didn't feel like waking up because of depression.

The man has said he has been dreaming of getting a car for himself but has been unable to do so.

The young man got cash of N415k. Photo credit: @worthfeed.

Source: Instagram

He gets huge cash

On a particular day, he said he had suicidal thoughts because he is battling depression.

But it was on this day that a lady met him and helped to furfil one of his dreams which is buying a car worth N415k.

The kind lady presented him with beautiful rose flowers and then handed him the huge cash thereby giving him a reason to live again.

The moment the money and the flowers reached his hands, he became teary and emotional in the touching video.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users reach

@cdero26 said:

"Pay it forward. You have no idea what other people are going through. God bless."

@dewisanchez commented:

"A kindness to others could save someone's life."

@michellefield4 reacted:

"Make someone smile. It's better for us all to spread love and joy to whoever we meet!! Pass it on. We've got to help each other, we're all n this together!!"

@paula_twin_2 said:

"Crikey, that made me cry. There are some beautiful people in this world doing wonderful things for others. Wow."

Source: Legit.ng