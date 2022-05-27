Global site navigation

Young Man Who Wanted to Commit Suicide Gets N415k Cash, Kind Lady Showers Him With Love in Viral Video
People

Young Man Who Wanted to Commit Suicide Gets N415k Cash, Kind Lady Showers Him With Love in Viral Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • A young man who wanted to commit suicide because of his inability to achieve his dreams has finally got a lifeline
  • The man said his dream was to get a car and said he has been battling with depression and didn't feel like waking up
  • However, help came his way when a young lady met him and gave him roses signifying that he is loved and he got cash of N415k

Help has come the way of a young man who said he didn't feel like waking up because of depression.

The man has said he has been dreaming of getting a car for himself but has been unable to do so.

Man who had suicidal thoughts gets a lifeline.
The young man got cash of N415k. Photo credit: @worthfeed.
Source: Instagram

He gets huge cash

On a particular day, he said he had suicidal thoughts because he is battling depression.

But it was on this day that a lady met him and helped to furfil one of his dreams which is buying a car worth N415k.

The kind lady presented him with beautiful rose flowers and then handed him the huge cash thereby giving him a reason to live again.

The moment the money and the flowers reached his hands, he became teary and emotional in the touching video.

Watch the video below:

@cdero26 said:

"Pay it forward. You have no idea what other people are going through. God bless."

@dewisanchez commented:

"A kindness to others could save someone's life."

@michellefield4 reacted:

"Make someone smile. It's better for us all to spread love and joy to whoever we meet!! Pass it on. We've got to help each other, we're all n this together!!"

@paula_twin_2 said:

"Crikey, that made me cry. There are some beautiful people in this world doing wonderful things for others. Wow."

Homeless woman receives $20k from a total stranger

Legit.ng previously reported that a homeless old woman received help from a total stranger.

The woman received the sum of $20,000 from Charles Rocket who chose to do something about the old woman's homelessness.

In a heartwarming video, the woman was seen shedding tears of joy and hugging Charles so tightly and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng

