A trending video has shown the nice moment when a little baby girl changed her facial expression like an adult

The girl was frowning her face seriously, even behaving as if she wanted to cry but switched to a smile when she heard her crush was around

The video has surprised so many Instagram users who have seen it, with some of them saying the girl shocked them with her smartness

A cute baby girl switched her facial expression in a manner that only adults could do in a viral video.

The girl switched from a sad toa happy mode when she heard that her crush was around to see her.

The girl quickly switched from sadness to happiness. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

Does she have a crush?

The girl was showing a sad face, even behaving as if she wanted to burst into serious tears.

However, the moment she heard the word "crush" she changed her expression and sent out a very broad smile that warmed many hearts online. The video was shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@halfhuman_x commented:

"She has a talent. She go sabi pretend."

@symply_daami said:

"I almost type awnnn may God help her just had to be patient."

@wisdomcounsellin reacted:

"Ewoooooo she already has crush."

@royal__celina01 said:

"These children dey hear word last last."

omo_elewaa

"Omo...abeg no get crush yet o my love...breakfast na national cake o."

@officialboxajoke said:

"E no go pass her papa. Girls and their fathers ehn."

@thecuteriyo commeted:

"She don dey get crush Awwn."

@jules_bae1 said:

"Small mama don get crush."

@xofy_ commented:

"Gotta maintain beauty for her crush."

@itsmssuzzy said:

"Children are way too clever. They can outsmart an adult anyday."

@akan_baebi said:

"Even baby get crush and I dey here."

@oloworukky___ commented:

"She’s a lover girl."

Talented little girl shows off her make-up artistry

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl displayed her prowess as a budding make-up artist.

The girl was seen before a big mirror behaving like an adult as she dabbed the brush on her face.

She was so good in the video that some adults who saw it online offered themselves to be made up by her at a fee.

But her mum who shared the video also reported that the little girl has been into make-up school for two weeks before the video was recorded.

Source: Legit.ng