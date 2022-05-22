A video currently trending on Instagram has shown a G-Wagon car that has been converted into a pickup van and used to carry wood

The van is still neat, but its back end has been carefully ripped and an open space created just the same way it is with every pickup van

People on social media who have seen the video are wondering why the G-Wagon owner will convert an expensive car like that into a van

There is a video currently trending on Instagram and it shows an expensive G-Wagon car that has been ripped and converted into a pickup van.

The black car which still looks neat and clean has some wood loaded in the newly created space at the back.

Why the conversion?

Nigerians who have seen the end result of the conversion are clearly wondering why such a move with an expensive car that is sought after by many.

Many however contend that the car owner reserves the right to do whatever they want with the said car.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@johnkemphotography said:

"Hahahahahah interestedly."

@_alexanderoluchi reacted:

"Even though even though."

@wendy_adamma commented:

"Country hard my dear."

@kemz_emma said:

"E serve the purpose abi e no serve?"

@obiajumike commented:

"Car is still classy regardless."

@gucci_tos said:

"The person’s choice."

@badboy_cashy commented:

"Ask am say wey him own? Before him resemble Michael Jackson"

@the_nanaaishah said:

"Sapa na your papa mate??"

@iam_pearl_billz23 commented:

"Problem wagon."

@olu__mighty remarked:

"I go still buy my own."

@freshoodboyy said:

"Which one em get make em show their own too."

@twxyt247 commented:

"Na lie, then won convert ham to G-Wagon truck! I guess they are still working on it! You can see panel work on it lol."

@africanflamingo_ said:

"Any car that has tire at the trunk na Gwagon for Nigeria."

Man uses wood to build Rolls Royce for his son

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man used ordinary wood to build a nice Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The young boy asked his dad to make him something like that and the man set out and achieved the feat within 56 days.

When he finished building, he took his son out for a test drive and it was all so amazing to see.

