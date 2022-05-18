A father confessed to running away from jail custody to watch over his kids he had left at home

The 32-year-old dad said he was worried about the welfare of his children and life in prison was also hard

The man who was apprehended later this month was added six-month imprisonment to the six-month he was serving at the correctional facility in Choma, Zambia

A man has admitted in the court that he escaped from jail to take care of his children back at home.

Man escaped jail to take care of his children.

Source: UGC

Zambia man escapes jail custody

The father is facing one count of escape from lawful custody, which is contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Agani Mudenda found himself on the wrong side of the law having escaped from a correctional officer on February 18, 2021.

Mudenda, a 32-year-old man was being detained under the correctional facility in Choma town, Zambia but escaped.

Zambian father worried of children

The accused said he was worried over the welfare of his kids while in prison and so he ran away from custody.

Dad Mudenda also narrated that life in prison was so hard for him that he could not cope with the environment.

The correction officer ran after the man, but his attempt to catch him did not bear fruit and the man was only apprehended later this month.

Zambian dad sentenced to imprisonment

According to reports by Sprint24TV, the accused person was serving a six-month jail term after being convicted of theft.

After consideration, the magistrate sentenced the man to six months' imprisonment and hard labour to run consecutively with his previous sentence.

