African-American, Leroy Harley, has received his postgraduate degree in Teaching from the University of South Carolina

The 71-year-old, who returned to school at age 69 after obtaining his undergraduate degree, is now a master's holder

The native of Bowman, South Carolina, who recently graduated from the university, says he is proud of the achievement

At age 71, Leroy Harley has recently made headlines after graduating from the University of South Carolina with his postgraduate degree in teaching.

The native of Bowman, South Carolina, took action to embark on a new path toward his passion for education at age 69. And his hard work has paid off.

WLTX reports that Harley returned home to Bowman after years of moving around in 1993, where he taught for some time.

Photo of Leroy Harley. Source: Black Enterprise

Source: UGC

He took his mum's advice to seek a teaching opportunity at the Bethune-Bowman Elementary School.

Harley applied to the school and was hired as a teacher's aide before enrolling at USC, 6Park News reports.

After discovering his passion for teaching, he went to school to earn his degree and is now a master's degree holder.

He expressed the fact that he is so proud of himself as he reminisced on his struggles. He was also glad that he listened to his mother and took her advice about seeking for a teaching job before proceeding to earn a degree for himself.

''I really am proud of myself; I mean, I have to be,'' said Harley, according to Black Enterprise.

Despite his age, Harley proves that passion has no age limit.

