An old students association created a Whatsapp group through which they contributed the sum of N1.8 million to renovate their alma mater

But things didn't quiet go as planned because the WhatsApp group admin has disappeared with the money and relocated to the UK

Nigerian lecturer, Dipo Awojide shared the shocking story on Twitter, attracting huge reactions from many Nigerians who saw it

A WhatsApp group admin has disappeared with the money his old students' association contributed for the renovation of their school.

Although the man is not named, it has been revealed that he relocated to the UK haven used the money to process his visa.

Nigerian man disappears with money contributed in Whatsapp group. Photo credit: Aaron Foster, Jeffbergen and Chesnot.(Photos used to illustrate the story).

Source: Getty Images

He asks for more time to refund it

The shocking story was shared on Twitter by a popular Nigerian lecturer based in the UK, Dipo Awojide.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dipo said the man is now begging for forgiveness and to be given time to refund the money to the group.

Sharing the story, Dipo tweeted:

"Secondary school WhatsApp group contributed N1.8M to renovate their school. Main Admin used the money to run UK student visa since November 2021.

"Now he’s asking for mercy and more time to refund the money after porting to the UK . Be a person of integrity.

"Don’t steal or mismanage other peoples money because you want to japa. You might achieve your goal but your lack of accountability won’t be forgotten in 10 years."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@NCEzekiel1 asked:

"Can 1.8M be enough for UK Visa please?"

@Dr_Chiagu said:

"We contributed money for our classmate that lost his bush bar to a fire incident. Till today the person wey we pay into em account never remit the money or give details."

@Sobayo_AJQ asked:

"They put you in charge of a WhatsApp group of maybe 200+ members, you japa with their #1.8M to UK. What if they put you in charge of Nigeria that has over 200M people, you will use our money to buy space or moon. Some people worst pass our politricians, na their chance never show."

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada, shares photos online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady relocated to Canada recently and she shared beautiful photos online.

The lady shared a photo containing her travel documents indicating that she was ready to leave the country.

Many people who saw her testimony quickly rushed to the tweet to congratulate her and to also find out how she did it.

Source: Legit.ng