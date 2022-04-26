A young man has gone online to say he is on a mission to break a lady's heart who ignored him years ago

The man went ahead to narrate how the lady scorned him and followed a man who was way richer

According to him, the lady reconnected with him recently and he wants to date her for some months before jilting her

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @furniture_mac has gone online to speak about the lady he wanted to date five years ago.

In a long thread, he revealed that at that time, he was really broke and the lady never wanted to date him because of that though she did not directly state it.

As a way to keep him at bay, the woman asked that they give his proposal six months. Two weeks into their plan, the lady started dating a young man who was planning on travelling out to Dubai.

According to @furniture_mac, all efforts to let the lady accept him failed as she has sunk into her the new affection of wealth the Dubai guy was giving her.

The furniture guy later moved on and hustled. A few years after, his business boomed and he had the opportunity of going to the same Dubai.

After seeing the man’s travel photos on his WhatsApp, the lady according to him returned and started saying:

“You know I’ve always loved you.”

@furniture_mac said he realized later that the man she ran too dumped here after two years. The young man said that though he has forgive the lady, he will date her for four months, spoil her with attention and then break her hear.

Read his thread below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Blacgirl_judith said:

"You’ve already stated your plan, what’s to say she won’t see this??"

@MorluMarcus said:

"Real Man don't talk much. Deeds not words."

@HonourOrdinioha said:

"Must you spend? Guy, she already knows you have the money, so why not you take from her. Like tell her you had issues with your bank and your account frozen because of a crypto transaction you had with a friend. Now start billing her and allow her pay for the outings."

@AifyGerald said:

"Lolzz.. it will be another waste of energy and money join. It doesn't worth it. Just move on."

Source: Legit.ng