An emotional throwback video of a lovely family moment of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, and her children has got people talking on social media

In the video, the children took turns to pray for their mother who was celebrating her birthday as she knelt to receive blessings from them

The children channelled their prayer points on their mother not dying, saying she will live to declare the word of God

Social media users have been moved to tears after a video from late gospel actress, Osinachi Nwachukwu's last birthday celebration emerged online.

In the decent birthday celebration held in the living room, the deceased knelt down as her children took turns to pray for her.

Late Osinachi's children pray for her. Credit: @christian_network @lindaikejiblogofficial

As if the kids knew death was knocking, they hammered on her not dying in their prayer points as they celebrated their beloved mother.

They also said some other powerful prayers for the late singer.

Watch the emotional video below:

Nigerians react to the emotional video

G360prints:

"When kids always hear "I will kill you" "You will die" , their prayer points automatically shifts to that problem. This is a prayer emanating from fear not Thanksgiving as it should be. May God heal those kids, cause it will seem as if God did not answer their prayer."

Tint_colleections:

"Heartbreaking we can’t question u God."

Vic.vibes:

"Oh God please grant her soul eternal rest."

Zackramatdaniya:

"May God heal and comfort these children."

Luchyxta:

"Sometimes, I wish we could turn back the hands of time."

Whoisekechak:

"This is so heart-wrenching to watch May God rest her soul."

Goldengolden2222:

"The kids prayer point tho,they dont want mummy to die cos they’ve seen how their father beat n threaten to kill her."

Osinachi's hubby accused of making her kids hit her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new report emerged on the domestic violence Osinachi Nwachukwu suffered while she was alive.

According to an eyewitness, the husband, Peter Nwachukwu allegedly made her children stamp on the late singer and beat her up.

Nigerians have reacted differently to the report of the children beating their mother, most of them suggested that the kids needed to see a therapist.

