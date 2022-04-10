Nigeria's billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has taken to Twitter to celebrate his colleague, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his 65th birthday

Dangote was born April 10, 1957 in Kano and he is today recognised across the world as a powerful businessman with diverse interests

Otedola in the tweet referred to Dangote as the greatest entrepreneur he knows, calling him his most cherished brother

Today, April 10th, 2022 marks the 65th birthday of Nigerian businessman and well-known billionaire, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

To mark the happy event, his billionaire colleague, Femi Otedola took to Tweeter to share a memorable birthday message to cement baron.

Femi Otedola describes Dangote as the greatest entrepreneur. Photo credit: @alikodangote and @RealfemiOtedola

Source: Twitter

Celebrating each other

In a show of friendliness and brotherliness, Otedola described Dangote in flowering terms. He wrote on Twtter:

"Happy Birthday to the GREATEST entrepreneur of our time! Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON, my most cherished brother."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have joined to wish Dangote a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

@EydresSalees said:

"See how rich men are wishing each other birthday, not the one you’ll start with today a king was born."

@IliyaEnna reacted:

"I pray for the woman that gave birth to this great icon and lastly wishing the iconic business magnate himself #AlikoDangote HBD, may we the Nigerians learn from you peoples."

@OtunbaDiran said:

"Happy birthday to the richest man in Africa, a great philanthropist, the pride of our nation. May God continue to bless you till you become the richest man in the world."

@squirrel200482 commented:

"May God continue to strengthen your friendship. God will continue to bless our country with accords like yours."

@Akpofure_willy remarked:

"Happy birthday sir! May world hear my name for good just as they have heard yours I tap into your Grace today."

@Adesholaokinad1 reacted:

"Age with More good!!! health may he use this time blessings some of us when he Never get Rich happy birthday to him Sir."

Aliko Dangote shakes hands with Otedola at Lady Doja's 90th birthday

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote engaged in friendly billionaire handshake during the 90th birthday celebration of Otedola's mother, Lady Doja.

A video showed the two interacting happily and Otedola telling Dangote that he came to the occasion quite early.

Nigerians who saw the video online expressed happiness that both men cherish each others friendship.

