A message put in a bottle and sent to the sea 55 years ago has recently been found in the same place it was left

The letters which had home addresses were penned by the little girls who were in search of boyfriends at that time

In the letters, one of the girls described herself as a 15-year-old who wasn't looking bad and had a wavy hair

Letters put in a bottle and sent by sea by two little girls who were seeking love were recently found at Humber Estuary, North England 55 years later.

The discovery which was made on Saturday, April 2 was done by litter pickers who found it at the same place it was launched.

The girls had sent out the letters in search of love. Photo Credit: BBC News

Source: Instagram

According to BBC News, the letters were penned by Jennifer Coleman and childhood friend Janet Blankley back in 1966 at Humber Estuary.

The content of their letters

In the letters, the girls aged 15 at that time asked their 'target audience' of boys between the ages of 16 to 18 to write back, making sure to include their pictures.

One of the girls, Janet, wrote in the letter that she was 15, not bad looking, had long wavy chestnut hair and was 5ft 4in (163cm).

The expectant teens made sure to include their addresses in their letters and signed off with "England."

One of the girls now aged 71 was tracked down by Tracey Marshall from Scunthorpe Litter Pickers via Facebook and notified of the letters.

See the message found in the bottle below:

Mixed reactions trail the discovery

