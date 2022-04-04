A driver has reportedly crashed their brand new Ferrari 488 GTB in Derbyshire after driving it for just 20 minutes after purchase

The unknown driver had the accident with the red Ferrari worth a whopping N112m just less than 4km from the place he bought it

The news of the expensive car crash has attracted social media reactions after it was shared on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

In a dramatic turn of events, a driver crashed a brand new red Ferrari 488 GTB car when doing a test-drive of the whip. The crash happened at Derbyshire, UK.

The owner of the expensive toy reportedly just bought it a few minutes before crashing it less than 4km from the car dealer.

The driver crashed the car but police say there were no injuries. Photo credit: @DerbyshireRPU

People taught it was a joke

According to information shared on Twitter by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, the driver of the car bought it in the morning and crashed it but there was no recorded injuries.

The statement reads:

"Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive."

Some Twitter users obviously thought the news was an April fool joke, but the police unit quickly countered by saying it is not.

See the tweet below:

Social media users react

At first, many persons on Twitter thought the tweet was a huge joke. Here are some reactions to it:

@IanPreston111 said:

"I really can't understand how these people think that a normal driving license qualifies them to drive supercars without training. Expensive mistake and plenty of "you can't park that there mate" hopefully aimed at him."

@trumpton91 reacted:

"Ouch. I never forget being called out during Christmas dinner once to a water rescue and it turned out to be a white Lambo in the lake that Mummy and Daddy had bought their son for Christmas."

@paulpeet1972 commented:

"These people buy a flash motor but have no clue on how to drive them....so to impress they crash the best."

Nigeria singer Portable crashes his Range Rover car

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer, Portable crashed his Range Rover car in Lagos.

The singer could not keep calm after crashing the expensiive whip. He lamented that evil people could be at work.

He however said it was a clear case of brake failure that result to the crash of the white toy.

