A Nigerian lady called Esther (not real name) has narrated the shocking details of what she passed through while in Libya

The lady said she left Nigeria with the hope of crossing to Europe where she hoped to make it and come back to help her family back home

However, the journey turned sour as she said she narrowly escaped death as the people in charge of illegal migration killed people for no reason

A Nigerian lady who left the country in search of greener pastures abroad has said the journey was not palatable at all as she passed through hell.

According to her, she left Nigeria with the hope of crossing to Europe through Libya but that became impossible because she followed illegal route.

The lady says in Lbya, people are killed anyhow. Photo credit: LegitTV

They were killing people anyhow

She said the people in charge of the illegal migration route killed people with ease or at the slightest provocation. She told LegitTV in an interview:

"During that time, they were killing people anyhow in Libya for no reason. Arabo, they kill people anyhow. They do things the way they want. So you cannot question them because you are not in your country."

Reacting to the video on Youtube, Augustine Ijebome said:

"I don’t understand our Nigeria people, why do they have to pay all that money knowing fully well that crossing to Europe via Libya is not a guarantee journey. Actually I don’t feel sorry for any of them they deserve what they get."

