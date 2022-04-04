A prankster almost got beaten up in New York when he tried to scare a man wearing a Hulk costume

Immediately he feinted the man with his legs, the stranger struck a combat-ready pose with his fists clenched

Many people who saw his video found it funny while some Instagram users advised him on the need to be careful

A popular prankster, Boris Becker, took his pranks to New York and it almost got out of hand in a viral video.

On the walkway, the content creator saw a man in a Hulk costume, and suddenly ran into his path to scare him before he started dancing.

The 'hulk' was very angry about the prank. Photo source: @mr_boris_pecker

The stranger was angry

The stranger struck a pose that shows he was able to get ready for a fight. When he saw that Boris was only playing, he got vexed and moved on, jabbing the air in frustration.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

m_edanna_m said:

"idk know if you should try this in NYC, you might get hurt."

queenreemah215 said:

"Omg you are in New York."

gambianchrisblack said:

"Today I confirm that you’re brave."

ff9ob said:

"Real hulk should see this."

6footunaldulteratedkillr said:

"LMAOOO THAT AINT THE REAL HULK FOH."

dj_saintrich said:

"Okay now this ain’t Europe lol you get smack out here bro."

