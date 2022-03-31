Nairobi police officer was captured on camera forcefully entering a civilian's car via window after what looked like an altercation between him and the motorist

The incident that happened along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi left many motorists in shock as they watched the unravelling drama

In a statement issued by NPS, the police service assured the public that stern action would be taken against the traffic officer

The service underscored the conduct of the men in uniform while undertaking their duties in fulfilment of the law

The National Police Service has instituted disciplinary measures against a traffic officer captured in-camera, forcing himself into a car through a window.

The traffic cop forced himself into the vehicle via a window and drove it. Photo: Screengrab from Citizen TV.

How it happened

In the video clip, captured live by a Citizen TV crew on Wednesday, March 30, the police officer manning the GPO roundabout along Kenyatta Avenue was seen in a heated exchange with a motorist driving a saloon car in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

A few minutes later, the traffic cop is seen taking one step back, removing his cap and shoving his left foot through the co-driver’s window, gaining entry to the vehicle with little regard to the passenger occupying the passenger seat.

The officer, during the incident, which caused a temporary traffic snarl-up, then forced himself into the vehicle and drove it towards Central Police Station while the driver fled on foot.

The incident attracted online condemnation, with netizens calling out the officer for behaving in a distasteful manner and portraying the entire police service in a bad light.

Statement from NPS

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, the police service condemned the incident, saying they had identified the errant officer and instituted immediate disciplinary action against him.

“The National Police Service has taken note of an incident which has been trending on social media, whereby a police officer on traffic duties was captured forcing himself into a private vehicle.

The said officer has been positively identified and is undergoing disciplinary action,” read a statement by the NPS.

The service further urged the men in bleu to carry themselves professionally while undertaking their duties in fulfilment of the law.

“We reiterate that it is imperative for individual police officers to discharge their mandate professionally, diligently and with high levels of discipline,” NPS noted.

