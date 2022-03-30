A man gave some worshippers the chills as he danced in an unusual manner during a church service

The male worshipper in slim-fitted jeans danced slowly and passionately like a snake with his eyes closed

His display in the church not only startled worshippers but stunned netizens who watched the weird video

A male worshipper's manner of dancing in the church has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy.

An investment banker identified as Innocent Tino shared a video of the man's performance on Facebook and captioned it:

"He was filled with the Holy ghost in Church."

The man danced with his eyes closed. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Lost in his act, the male worshipper in slim-fitted jeans and shirt danced intensely with his eyes closed.

He moved and twisted his body parts in a manner many likened to a snake or an earthworm.

As his weird dance move progressed, apparent fright and confusion were visibly written on the faces of some of the worshippers who caught a glimpse of the man's showcase.

The man continued and stopped after twisting to his knees and then to the floor on his face.

Social media reactions

Chioma Joy said:

"Hmmmm na snake dance be this o.he is possessed."

Ada Chukwujetu said:

"E fit dey sell him market disguise ....gaybriel or shuga mama agahi akpo nkea under anointing."

Hon Omonigho James Richardson said:

"Two things that happened to Africans and became a plague is, Christianity and democracy."

Chris Samuel said:

"Somebody said it's well, it's not well, person dey use house of God dey play , you with God na met."

Puze Beat said:

"Person dey give una water evil spirit dance una dey incline am with HOLY GHOST. Una nor dey fear JESUS CHRIST abi."

