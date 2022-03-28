A Nigerian man has singled out his female ride-hailing driver Ms Comfort as he showered encomiums on hardworking women all over the world

Olatunji A. Omotoriogun stated that Comfort who has been a Bolt driver since 2019 was formerly a Nigerian banker

He saluted the woman for being able to combine motherly and wife duties with the job as he marked International Women's Day 2022

A female Bolt driver in Abuja has been hailed on social media for her hard work and diligence against all odds.

This is as a Nigerian man Olatunji A. Omotoriogun, who happens to be her customer, took to social media platform LinkedIn to speak good about the lady named Comfort as he celebrated International Women's Day 2022.

Comfort was formerly a banker. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olatunji A. Omotoriogun

The military equipment consultant shared a photo he took with Comfort as he hailed her for being able to combine the roles of a wife, mother and driver effectively.

He said Comfort is a role model

Olatunji thought the lady is a role model worthy of emulation by the younger generation of women as he lamented the current state of the society where dignity in labour no longer exists.

The man described hardworking women as superheroes who deserve to be celebrated every day.

His post reads:

"Meet Mrs Comfort, my Bolt driver from my office in Abuja to the Airport. I was so excited when I booked the ride and it was a woman, most guys would feel uncomfortable but I looked forward to meeting her.

"Mrs Comfort and I had a long chat during which we spoke about her days as a Banker, how she combines her current job as a Bolt driver since 2019, being a mother and a wife. She is a role model and should be emulated by the younger generation of women especially in our morally decading society where there is no more dignity in Labour.

"I just came to 1 conclusion, most hardworking WOMEN are superheroes and should be celebrated every day if possible. This is not to diminish the role of men and how amazing we are , but women do their superhero stuff despite ALL THE ODDS.

"Happy International Women’s Day again and again and again to all hardworking and diligent women out there."

Netizens hail the bolt driver

Voke Gbotemi Edah said:

"Every woman is hardworking whether they are housewives, career women either separately or both.

"Everyday women and girls face multiple social and cultural effects,any woman who is able to be herself even while facing these effects is a hero."

Jetta-Hart MOSES said:

"I join you in celebrating this lady, its not easy. My wife also is bolt driver, but each time some of her male passengers will not let her be even after seeing that she is a married woman, they will call even in the middle of the night. these are some of the actions that deter women's effort."

Stephen Samson said:

"You have a table at the top Mrs Comfort, I do not know you in person but something tells me you're the striking example our young girls need today when the moral compass do dignity is diverted. Thanks to sharing Ola."

Ms Oluchi Annabel Ozuzu said:

"Awwwwwnnn there are wonderful bolt drivers and wonderful passengers as well. The smile on her face just shows how elated she is with her job kudos sir and kudos to her."

Female taxi driver opens up on her challenges on the job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female taxi driver had shared her experience on the job.

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV’s Temitope Wuraola, she said that she sometimes, gets hit on by some of her male customers who would say that she is too pretty to be doing her kind of work.

Narrating one of her experiences with a female customer, she said when she showed up, the lady asked where the original driver was.

