A Nigerian-Canadian named Shola Agboola has been appointed by the Conservative Party of Canada to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC)

Agboola is to represent Manitoba in the important committee which consists of 21 members, including past and present members of parliament

Agboola has described his appointment as an honour to serve the party, saying he strongly believes in diversity and inclusion in the political system

A Nigerian man identified as Shola Agboola has been appointed by the Canadian Conservative Party to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC).

The LEOC is an important organ of the party that organises the process that leads to the emergence of party leaders at the national level.

Robert Batherson (President, Conservative Party of Canada) and Shola Agboola (Winnipeg resident and Manitoba's representative on LEOC. Photo credit: Facebook/Shola Agboola.

Agboola appointed to represent Manitoba

Agboola, who is a resident of Winnipeg will be representing Manitoba in the all-important committee. In a press release obtained by Legit.ng, Shola said:

“It is an honour to be called upon to serve my party and our country on the leadership election committee at this critical time of our political history. As a Canadian of African heritage, I believe strongly in diversity and inclusion within the political system.

My involvement in the leadership election race is important to immigrants in my community in Manitoba and across Canada and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring our perspectives to decision-making table. Political engagement at the grassroots is important to bring positive change to our community and country.”

Press Release: Shola Agboola Appointed to Conservative Party Leadership Election Organizing Committee to represent Manitoba.

Mar 15, 2022

Mar 15, 2022

Agboola, the only representative for Manitoba, attended the inaugural meeting in Ottawa on February 26 with other LEOC members. The committee of twenty-one includes Party executives and National Councillors, current and former MPs, and other prominent Conservatives.

Agboola, the only representative for Manitoba, attended the inaugural meeting in Ottawa on February 26 with other LEOC members. The committee of twenty-one includes Party executives and National Councillors, current and former MPs, and other prominent Conservatives.

"LEOC is chaired by Ian Brodie, a professor at the University of Calgary and former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The new Conservative Leader will be announced on September 10, 2022. The cut-off date for Conservative memberships is June 3, 2022. Candidates have until April 19 to enter the race and are required to pay a non-refundable $200, 000 entry fee along with a refundable $100,000 compliance deposit.

“It is an honour to be called upon to serve my party and our country on the leadership election committee at this critical time of our political history. As a Canadian of African heritage, I believe strongly in diversity and inclusion within the political system.

"My involvement in the leadership election race is important to immigrants in my community in Manitoba and across Canada and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring our perspectives to decision-making table. Political engagement at the grassroots is important to bring positive change to our community and country,” says Agboola in a public statement.

"During the pandemic, Agboola’s charity foundation (SAGA FOUNDATION) collaborated with International Hope Canada to send a container of medical supplies and equipment to India during their COVID crisis. Agboola also helped deliver large quantities of medical supplies to other countries in Asia and Africa during the pandemic."

