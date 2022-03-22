A viral video showing a pilot who has put in more than 25,000 flight hours in his career announcing his retirement to passengers has stirred reactions

The pilot who said that he took his first flight training lesson more than 40 years ago got many people emotional as he spoke about his service

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said his short speech made them teary as some asked for a full version of the clip

A short video shared on Instagram has shown the moment an old white man who has been working as a pilot for 43 years retired.

The way he went about his retirement announcement got many people emotional. In the clip shared by Wealth, he came out to the aisle before a flight and conversed with his passengers.

The passengers got very emotional after hearing him talk. Photo source: @wealth

He served well

He started off by asking how many of them were born before 1976, when a handful of people raised their hands, the man joked that there were a lot of old people on the plane.

The pilot then went ahead to tell them when he flew his first plane. When he stated that he has given more than four decades of his life to the service, people clapped for him.

Watch the video below:

His achievement calls for celebration

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 180 comments with more than 5,000 likes when it was reshared by Ubi Franklin Official.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kennyblaqmcfr_ said:

"If na naija, your parents go don shout IT WILL NOT BE YOUR LAST FLIGHT IN JESUS NAME."

i_am__busola said:

"All these oyinbo life too sweet sha…but the Nigeria mentality in me will still say what’s my business."

_officialsunky_ said:

"Drop thanksgiving money o."

myprincess112 said:

"Congratulations pilot. Whaoooo."

classicforever101 said:

"We must do Thanksgiving for church."

