As Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine continues to rage, many people who fled the country are finding ways to keep smiling despite the odds

A group of kind police officers has been sighted playing around with little children at the Slovakia-Ukraine border

The kids are all too happy to have the opportunity to play again after what was a heartrending departure from their various homes

Putin's bombardment of Ukraine continues unabated, and many people have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

At the Ukraine-Slovakia border, a group of police officers was captured in a video, playing around with kids arriving from Ukraine.

The policemen made the children happy. Photo credit: Polícia Slovenskej republiky and @dailymail

Children happy to play again

After going through a traumatic severance from their warm homes, the children were all too happy to play and laugh around with the police officers.

Noticeable in the video is the fact that the police officers seemed to be deliberately making the children happy.

It worked because the children picked up the play as they dropped what should be a very gloomy face, having come out of a painful situation and a tiresome departure from home.

The nice video was shared on Instagram by @dailymail.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the nice video was posted, it got so many comments from Instagram users who saw it. Here are a few of the comments:

@xamy_wmx reacted:

"This is amazing how proud would you be if they were your sons."

@kayliah10_08 said:

"That's so beautiful & so sweet of them to do for not only the kids but parents and themselves I think help lighten the traumatic moment even if only temporarily it ..So needed ❤️ Bless their precious souls."

@mi_benj reacted:

"I felt joy watching this."

