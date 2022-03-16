Concert goers went wild the moment Beyonce squated before a blind lady and sang to her in an adorable video

Beyonce it was obvious, wanted to make sure the lady felt her presence at the concert so she sang directly to her even as she touched her hair

The girl became very happy and it could be seen in her face that the moment was so electrifying for her, and even the crowd felt excited

A blind girl named Sophie, who also has problems with hearing was present at one of Beyonce Knowles' concerts and she got special treatment from the singer.

It was obvious that the girl in question loves Beyonce, but it was nearly impossible for her to have complete enjoyment of the singer's presence at the concert.

Sophie joined Beyonce to sing "Irreplaceable". Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: Instagram

Beyonce comes through for a blind girl at her concert

Beyonce showed off her humane nature the moment she came down and squatted before the blind girl and sang to her directly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As she sang, she touched the girl's hair in a lovely manner. Broad smiles could be seen on the girl's face the moment she felt the singer.

Sophie sang at the prompting of Beyonce

Beyonce did not just stop at touching the girl, she went ahead to make the girl sing "To the left to the left" which is a line in one of her songs, Irreplaceable taken off her B'Day album.

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Several reactions have trailed the nice video and the kindness shown to the girl by Beyonce. Here are a few of the reactions:

@mindmovemenths reacted:

"Wonderful. I love artists who are humble and that realizes that the kindness they show can have a impact on their audience."

@beenasquared said:

"Such a beautiful exchange."

@clarstagram81 commented:

"A beautiful soul. Why this make me cry."

Burna Boy gifts Sweedish fan designer belt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy gifted his designer belt to a little boy who sang one of his songs word for word in Sweeden.

The boy attended a concert where the singer performed and was noticed singing Burna's song.

The Sweedish fan met up with the African Giant crooner later after the concert to receive his gift.

Source: Legit.ng