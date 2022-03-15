A boy has been seen in an amazing video doing what many people have described as nothing short of magic with his legs

The boy had his legs raised up high in the and used them to hold and rotated a pink chair in a manner that was surprisingly seamless

Many people who have seen the video have described the child as a legend, even as many admitted enjoying the video

A kid has surprised many with the level of skills he displayed while playing in the house with a pink chair.

The boy had the chair held up high in the air and then rotated it in very quick successions, even as the chair never fell.

He rotated the chair absentminded you. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The boy is a legend

The way the boy rotated the chair was nothing but legendary, many have compared him to the legendary actor, Jackie Chan. The boy did what he did effortlessly and he was even watching a cartoon on the television.

The nice video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Immediately the video was shared on Instagram, it attracted so many people. It got thousands of views and also a lot of comments. See some of the comments below:

@drip_with_the_drippers_ commented:

"Pure talent."

@nohpheesat said:

"If na my pikin, na to take him go got talent be that."

@theofficiallakunle reacted:

"Somebody that would have choped slap. Does he not know the chair can fly and break the tv."

@kvng.skyris said:

"What do you expect? When e be sey day and night na cartoon."

@star_next1 commented:

"Most kids do lost a lot of talent when they grew up though."

@farayolaomoola reacted:

"This Dude Also Have No Bills To Pay."

@ikewaybeatz reacted:

"If na for 9ja you for don collect, for playing nonsense ply."

Source: Legit.ng