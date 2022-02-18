A video of a group of women spraying a female celebrant ankara at an occasion and not the usual cash has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The footage showed the women in native attires step out of their seats and rained wraps of different ankara on the lady while others did theirs in cash

The female celebrant stood speechless as the women threw the ankara to her face one after the other

A group of women created a scene and stole the show at an occasion with the weird fashion they felicitated with a female celebrant.

While it is a usual sight for guests to spray wads of cash on celebrants at occasions, these women did theirs with clothing materials.

The ladies rained ankara on the celebrant Photo Credit: Oliver Helbig, Instagram/@krakstv, allthingsankara

Source: Getty Images

The rained ankara unperturbed

A short video shared by @krakstv on Instagram, captured the women stepping out of their seats in style and joining others on the dance floor in celebrating the lady and her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Each of the natively-dressed women had a nylon with them and while people expected that they sprayed cash, they brought out wraps of costly ankara and rained it on the female celebrant.

As if there wasn't anything incredible with their rare move, the women continued throwing the female celebrant different colours of ankara one after the other.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the location or nature of the event as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@dot.e.vintage stated:

"This is a northern wedding if I am not mistaking…. Those fabrics mean a lot to her."

@vaso4real remarked:

"Be like say her head no correct so dem dey give her Wetin to use tie am well."

@ask_of_flash_1 wrote:

"Oya ladies then say make una dey use bone straight dey spray una friend ooo… no be me talk m ooo."

@legendr3_lenz opined:

"These ones are spraying clothes. Stylishly giving her their own asoebi. After the party, they'll collect payment."

@rahmatisa thought:

"Before you comment just know that none of those clothes is less than 20k this life is a pot of beans."

Man sprays pastor hard currency on altar, causes stir in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had 'choked' his pastor with money as he sprayed him hard currency on altar.

In the short clip that has gone really viral, a man faced the pulpit as he threw money in the air as if it was a party.

Choir members sang as the pastor expressed great delight at the man's action.

At a moment during the outlandish display of wealth, the man kneeled before the pastor as he placed his hand on him to pray.

The noise in the church was massive, swelling the man's confidence with every step he took towards the altar. Many people have since reacted angrily to the video that was shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng