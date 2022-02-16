Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy This Week - Binance Coin and Seesaw Protocol

No other market on the planet generates more millionaires than the cryptocurrency market. However, after surpassing $3 trillion in total market capitalisation last year, the market lost more than 1.2 trillion dollars, with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) losing more than 40% of their value. This is an excellent opportunity for previously excluded buyers to enter at a discount, and now may be the best time to do so before the next gold rush.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a utility token that is used to pay for transactions on the Binance Smart Chain, a decentralised ecosystem with a large number of active projects. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is one of those projects, but it's also a multi-bridge, connecting Binance's Smart Chain (BNB) to Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC), three of the largest blockchains in the world. This article discusses how Binance Coin and Seesaw Protocol, with their incredible value and exponential growth potential, could be the next crypto millionaires.

Photo: Seesaw Protocol

Source: UGC

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) had an incredible year in 2021, climbing from ninth to third in market capitalisation by the year's end. In total, BNB increased by more than 1,250% in 2021. This is largely due to Binance's global rollout of its trading platform. Unlike other blockchains, Binance's online trading platform enables users to trade a variety of different cryptocurrencies, and the company is actively pursuing compliance with global financial regulations in order to increase cryptocurrency adoption and mainstream adoption.

In other words, Binance functions similarly to a stock exchange, such as the NSE or LSE. If Binance succeeds, it may become the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, generating revenue solely through transactions, which will require BNB.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As previously stated, BNB has lost more than 40% of its value since its peak, but all major cryptocurrencies have also lost value, in large part as a result of the Federal Reserve implementing several policies aimed at mitigating the economic impact of COVID. These measures included a variety of different types of economic stimulus and interest rate reductions.

However, as more investors discover the value at lower prices, the cryptocurrency market may be poised for a rebound in the coming months. JP Morgan published a report stating that they believe Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 in the next five years. Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies will be the primary medium of exchange in the future, as they provide a significantly more open and reliable method of doing so than traditional financial systems. However, how cryptos are adopted remains an open question.

If Binance Coin (BNB) reverted to its all-time high, its value would increase by more than 90%; however, if analysts' estimates are correct, it could surge by more than 900% over the next five years. BNB should be included in any cryptocurrency portfolio due to their massive exchange platform, which is constantly being expanded globally, as well as their leadership in integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional financial markets.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol has seen unbelievable gains in just the first 3 weeks of its presale, surging over 1000%, meaning that if you invested just $150 a week ago you would now have $1500. However, this is only the first stage of the presale and there are two more stages to come before launch, meaning there is still time to get in and make incredible gains. If SSW continues to grow at its current pace, it may go 3000-4000% before launch in April.

Photo: Seesaw Protocol

Source: UGC

SSW Price according to https://seesawprotocol.io

Seesaw Protocol will act as a connector between multiple blockchains or ecosystems, enabling holders to send and receive value between them. By facilitating transactions between Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum's (ETH) Smart Chain, SSW enables more affordable and faster transactions to holders by utilising the most efficient blockchain at the optimal time (depending on congestion) to find the quickest and cheapest transaction.

Due to the fact that holders are not permitted to sell during the presale, the price can only increase until launch.

In a year where cryptocurrencies are advancing at a breakneck pace, investing early can result in massive profits on a relatively small initial investment. In 2022, Seesaw Protocol and Binance Coin (BNB) have the best chance of exponential growth.

For More on Seesaw Protocol:

Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng