A mother of four, Ashley Manning, put smiles on the faces of widows on Valentine's Day with beautiful flowers

After raising $20,000 (N8,315,400), she employed volunteers to deliver the bouquets to the doorsteps of 400 widows

Many people who reacted to her act of kindness online said they she really has a beautiful and kind heart

A kind woman has been praised online after she extended a hand of love to 400 widows on Valentine's Day.

To make the women feel loved, Ashely raised the sum of $20,000 and with the help of volunteers bought flowers for all of them.

Good News Movement reports this would be the second Valentine she is putting smiles on the faces of widows.

Her volunteers were able to deliver the bouquets one each to the doorsteps of the women. Despite having four children, Ashely took out of time to touch lives.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has over 300 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

deedie66 said:

"What a Beautiful sentiment! I would have appreciated this when I lost my Husband at the tender age of 41! I'd like to be involved in such a project of Kindness."

nataliapaz.ca said:

"It's a nice idea.. But $20.000 is a looot of money to spend in flowers."

adesutte said:

"Beautiful and the true meaning of valentines; lifting others up in love."

john.i.coleman said:

"This is truly beautiful. How'bout remembering the forgotten grievers... the widowers?"

gatheringthymeco said:

"I cannot love this anymore than I do! Beautiful heart, servant minded, Kingdom focused. Love your neighbor as yourself."

horwitz.anne said:

"God bless Ashley! We need more people like her!"

Source: Legit.ng