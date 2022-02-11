The president of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, decided to personally walk a little girl to class after she was bullied in school

The news of the bully got to the kind president and he decided to set an example of how people should treat those who are different

The little girl who was bullied, Embla Ademi, has down syndrome and was an object of taunts by her mates

Embla Ademi, an 11-year-old girl with down syndrome faced serious bullying challenges in school and the news of the unfortunate incident got to the president of her country.

The girl is a citizen of North Macedonia and her president, Stevo Pendarovski used her case as an example of how people should be treated even if they are different.

Embla was taken to class by President Stevo Pendarovski. Photo credit: @khqa

Source: Instagram

President shows strong support for Embla, visits her family

President Pendarovski decided to personally walk the girl to school so as to permanently ward off any further bullying from classmates or other parents who daily tormented Embla. He also paid her family a visit.

The parents of other children in the said school were reported to have also complained that the girl is in the same school with their children. This touched the president and he said:

“We are all equal in this society. I came to give my support and to raise awareness that inclusion is a basic principle."

Social media users join in supporting Embla

When the story broke online and was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsdog, it further attracted strong support for the little girl as many called for such actions to end bullying in schools. A few reactions read as follows:

@gaetanlloyd said:

"Now this is exactly the sh!t I like to see before I go to bed. I will sleep happy."

@aska_miami wrote:

"That’s how real leader must look like."

@bombshellsalon commented:

What a beautiful and powerful message about leading by example."

@brianwatson350 remarked:

"God Bless and protect Embia Adami she’s a sweet innocent little girl. President Pendarovski you did the right hood and integral thing to set people straight."

Source: Legit.ng