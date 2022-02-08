A Nigerian man has happed on the need for the regulation of the social media space in the country

According to him, the younger generation go online to learn terrible things such as ritual killings for money

He recalled that the children that killed Sofiat for ritual purposes in Ogun state said they learned the act on social media

There is a need to urgently regulate the social media space in Nigeria.

The man who spoke to LegitTV recalled that the three teenagers arrested in Ogun state for killing a girl for rituals said they learned the ugly act on social media.

He calls for a system to regulate social media

He said the freedom allowed by social media should be checked to avert further problems. His words:

"You know we have a social media space that is highly unregulated. There are things we should not allow our children to have access to. There are countries that if you travel to, you don't have access to some of these social media facilities, because they don't want their children to be involved in this."

"Those guys in Ogun state that were involved in ritualism, one of them was saying that they were able to learn how to make money on the social media. And that is why we need to do something about our social media system."

"We need to check, we need to have a system that regulate the social media, so that we don't have all these things occuring. It is good to be free, but most of the time, you need to control freedom. If you don't control freedom, there will be problem."

Recently, there have been rising cases of ritual killings in the country. Three teenagers were arrested in Ogun state and they confessed to killing a girl named Sofiat for Yahoo rituals. They said they learned it on Facebook.

Watch the full interview below:

