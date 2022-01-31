A local hospital in Bangladesh has emerged as the best building in the world for the creative ingenuity of the architects who built it

Known as Friendship Hospital, the building is located in Shyamnagar village in southwest Bangladesh

It is crafted to collect and preserve rainwater and also as a relief for the hospital located at a place called Satkhira district which is waterlogged

The Friendship Hospital in the Shyamnagar village in Bangladesh has been declared as the best building in the world.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) made the declaration because of the creative ingenuity of the architects that built it.

The building is designed to collect rainwater and remove excess. Photo credit: @viceworldnews

Source: Instagram

The building can harvest rainwater

The hospital was intentionally built with tanks that harvest rainwater as well as a relief from waterlogging. The Satkhira district, where the Friendship Hospital is located is always flooded and waterlogged.

Explaining the intention behind the beautiful structure, Kashef Chowdhury who heads Urbana responsible for the building says:

“This region is a living laboratory for climate change. In the design, we introduced a ‘canal’ with a two-pronged approach: to take the heavy rainfall out rapidly to avoid waterlogging and flash floods. At the same time, we wanted to utilise this rainwater too because the groundwater in this area is saline due to rising nearby sea levels and is just not fit for general use, including consumption or cooking.” ⁣⁣

Social media users react

When pictures of the beautiful hospital were shared on Instagram by @viceworldnews, it attracted praises from social media users who were wowed by the creativity. Some of thee comments are captured below:

@mini.pott says:

"Wow and its beautiful on top of being well designed!!"

@imicmarvellous wrote:

"Modern conservation strategy and implementation at its BEST! This is incredibly excellent!"

@photocallaghan commented:

"Kashef Chowdhury is a genius! Friendship Hospital looks incredible. What a treasure."

See the post below:

