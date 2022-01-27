A video of a man using his finger to mop off every last drop of fuel into his motorcycle tank is currently attracting funny reactions from social media users

In the video recorded at a filling station, the man took the pump from the station attendant and used his finger to take whatever petrol was left in it

His action attracted attention online and people are asking if he was acting a comedy skit or he just wanted to take his money's worth

A very funny video is currently trending online. In the video which was shared on Instagram, a man used his finger to clean a fuel pump just the same way you clean a plate of soup after eating.

The man collected the fuel nozzle from the pump attendant and trickled every drop into his bike's tank.

Fuel scarcity?

It was so hilarious that the pump attendant laughed in the video. It was not known if the man was acting a comedy skit or if it was during fuel scarcity, but his behaviour looked serious, just like he wanted to take every drop of what he paid for.

Hilarious reactions follow man's action on social media

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, many of those who saw it quickly took to the comment section to express their views. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@wisdomcounsellin says it is poverty:

"Poverty is first a mindset before it is an experience."

@fashion_magicblog says:

"Hahahah...is this for real, pls it hasn't gotten to this."

@chasis_doe wrote:

"Nah so I wan take follow the next relationship wey I go enter."

@rabiotrichie said:

"Na only me and my family that still well for naija o."

Watch the video below:

