A Nigerian graduate has taken to social media to express regret over the course he read in school

The young microbiology graduate said there are now more microbiologists than microorganisms

His statement has stirred reactions on social media as some persons gave reasons why the course is not useless like he claimed

A young Nigerian man has lamented on social media platform Twitter that he regrets reading microbiology in school.

In a recent tweet, the Nigerian stated that since he graduated there hasn't been any use for the ceritificate.

He said there are more than microbiologists than microorganisms Photo Credit: @kingston_eze

According to him, there are at the moment more microorganisms than microbiologists.

His tweet reads:

"Microbiologists gather here let's see what we gonna use our certificate for, because I'm not understanding anymore.

"Tbh I regret reading that course, e be like say Microbiologists dn plenty pass microorganisms now."

Responding to a lady who offered reasons why the course is a promising one, he added:

"It's really sad, Kos alot are lost already..... can't even remember the last time I was in the lab."

Netizens react

@anookomimah said:

"Microbiology ennn naah I am speechless when it comes to this course because it is next to useless in this country.

"Omo my own certificate is in my bag.

"I pity those going to study microbiology and biochemistry."

@IykeTweets_ stated:

"You have a career, don't waste it. You can become a good biology teacher. If lucky enough, in a reputable school that pays well. You can transfer the knowledge gotten to your students. That's a job also."

@UtomudoWilson thought:

"For awmany years nd howmuch for the fee’s of this degrees u mentioned”broda abg make person find anoda update make money Money bag las las person read d microbiology to make money nob so?!?!"

@LadyGrasha opined:

"Microbiology is a beautiful and promising course. It's just unfortunate that it's not respected and taken seriously in Nigeria. Microbiology is in everything - health, production, forensics, food etc. We just need to support the NSM to professionalise the course and we're good."

